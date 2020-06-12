LUCASVILLE-Julie Anne Allen, 62, of Lucasville, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Portsmouth Health and Rehab. She was born November 1, 1957 in Portsmouth, to the late Carlos and Shirley (Miller) Bishop.

Julie attended Northwest High School, she was a homemaker that loved singing in her church, Grace Community Church at Bigelow.

She is survived by two daughters, Carrie Anne Allen and Lena Mackenzie Allen, both of Lucasville, a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Crabtree, two sisters, Karla Shope of Lucasville and Angela Pickard of Otway, and a great-aunt, Marsha Jordan (Paul) of Lucasville.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.