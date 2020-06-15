Julie Allen

LUCASVILLE-Julie Anne Allen, 62, of Lucasville, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Portsmouth Health and Rehab. She was born November 1, 1957 in Portsmouth, to the late Carlos and Shirley (Miller) Bishop Webb.

Julie attended Northwest High School, she was a homemaker that loved singing in her church, Grace Community Church at Bigelow.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her step-mother, Linda Bishop and step-father, Harley Webb.

She is survived by one daughter, Carrie Anne Allen of Lucasville, two granddaughters, Lena Allen and Kaitlyn Crabtree, both of Lucasville, two sisters, Karla Shope of Lucasville and Angela Pickard of Otway, four Webb step-sisters; Linda, Kathy, Karen, and Debbie, a great-aunt, Marsha Jordan and husband Paul of Lucasville, and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.