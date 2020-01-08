WHEELERSBURG-Juna K. Hacker Hardyman Clark, 81, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, passed away, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portmouth, Ohio. Juna was born September 8, 1938 in Wheelersburg, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ezra and Juna Holbrook Hacker.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by one brother, William Earl Hacker and one sister, Linda Sue Cron.

She is survived by her husband, John Clark, two sons, Mark A. Hardyman of Wheelersburg, Ohio and John R. Clark of Arcanum, Ohio, one daughter, Margaret Walters of Horn Lake, Mississippi, four grandchildren, June Ann Williamson, Jill Willis, Adam Clark and Jushua Cartee and two great grandchildren, Taylor Williamson and Clayton Brooks, three nieces and two nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Plymouth Heights Nazarene Church in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. A private burial will follow. Visitation will be 7-9 P.M, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky and one hour before the funeral on Friday.