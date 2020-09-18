1/
June Gordon
SOUTH SHORE — June Rose Schmidt Gordon, 94, of South Shore, Kentucky passed away at her home, Sept. 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Gordon and son Robert Gordon.

Surviving are three daughters, Carolyn Gordon of South Shore, KY, Dana Biscontini of Frankfort, KY and Marsha Stahler of Portsmouth, OH, four grandchildren, Daniel (Tara) Yeast of Somerset, KY, Steven (Becky) Stahler of Ashland, KY, Chris (Amy) Gordon of Raleigh, NC, Brittany (Darin) McKenzie of Ashland, KY, four great grandchildren and a special niece, Paula Vogel Jones of Columbus, OH and friend, Frank Potter of South Shore, KY.

Graveside services was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Siloam Cemetery, South Shore, KY with Rev. Kenneth W. Potter, officiating.

A special thanks to the Ashland Community Hospice staff, especially Kaylee Wireman, her daily caregiver, and health care provider, Angel Ali.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ashland Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave, Ashland, KY, 41101 or Southern Ohio Domestic Violence Center, 2315 Grant St, Portsmouth, OH 45662.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
