JUNE ROSEBUD MORTON PERRY

SOUTH SHORE — June Rosebud Morton Perry went to be with her loving Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Hill View Retirement Center. She was born July 21, 1922 in South Shore, KY. She lived her life depending on Christ for her every need.

June was the daughter of the late Dudley W. and Sophia Morton. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Alvin Perry. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Jones, and Virginia Barber; and one brother, Dudley Morton.

June is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Kathi and Tim Cassity. She is also survived by three grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren: Robert Alvin (Ciara) Cassity, and their children Ciauna and Liam; Katherine June (Christopher) Hodge, and their children Grace and Aaron; and Kari Lynn (Joshua) Ward, and their children Judson and Kasen. She is survived by one sister, Pansy Howard and many nieces and nephews. June's family was always very important to her, and she prayed for them every day. Family members cherished those prayers dearly.

June attended Temple Baptist Church in Portsmouth, Ohio. She loved her church and was very active in her Sunday school and the S.O.S. missionary group. She loved her Savior and was a great prayer warrior. She could always be counted on to help when there was a need.

June worked at Williams Shoe Manufacturing Company. She taught at McKell High School, and retired from Portsmouth City Schools, where she taught at the high school. She also worked as dean of girls at Portsmouth High School. After retiring, she became a member of the Retired Teachers Association.

June was a 63 year member of the Joseph Spencer chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which was an important part of her life. During this time, she served the DAR as secretary, treasurer, librarian, parliamentarian, vice regent, regent, chaplain, director, and sunshine committee chair.

June believed that people should get the best education possible. She was an honorary alumna to Cedarville University, where she sponsored many scholarships.

June was greatly loved by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. We can take comfort knowing that she has reached her Heavenly home.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at Morton Funeral Home in South Shore, KY., with John Gowdy and Tim Cassity officiating. Interment will follow at Siloam Cemetery. Friends may call Friday, April 5th, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Favorite charities are Temple Baptist Church, Joseph Spencer Chapter.