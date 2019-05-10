JUNIOR CARVER

LUCASVILLE — James Edward Carver Jr. 89 of Lucasville passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his residence.

He was born June 19, 1929 on Duck Run, a son of the late James Edward and Pearlie Ruth Crabtree Carver Sr.

Junior was a retired Rush Township employee with 33 years of service and a member of the Christ's Restoration Church.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Edith Lorraine DeLong Carver, July 16, 2001; one grandson, Chris Hossman; three brothers, Clifford, Oliver, and Warren Carver; one sister, Joann Amburgey.

Junior is survived by three daughters, Brenda (Michael) Chaffin of Lucasville, Wanda Orin of Lucasville, and Connie (Robert) Hodge of McDermott; one son, Keith Carver of Lucasville; six grandchildren, Tony, Matthew, and Darrick Chaffin, Tracy Hodge, Robin Ratcliff, and Chad Carver; six great-grandchildren, Haylee, Zach, Jonathan, Madison, Chase, and Nate; and two brothers, Glen Carver of Hillsboro and Dale Carver of Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Christ's Restoration Church on Pine Lane with his son-in-law Mike Chaffin officiating. Burial will follow in Rushtown Cemetery. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.