Justin Brown

WHEELERSBURG - Justin Keith Brown, 64, of Wheelersburg, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born June 1, 1956 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Carl Norman and Gladys Sexton Brown and was an oxygen tech, and managed Allmed Medical in Portsmouth.

He is survived by his wife Karen (Richard) Brown; seven sons, Michael Lewis of Cincinnati, David Gerald of Lancaster, Kenneth (Brandy) Dunn II of Portsmouth, Justin D. Brown of Wheelersburg, Timothy Brown of Wheelersburg, Curtis (Amanda) Brown of West Portsmouth, Andrew (Ruthie) Brown of Wheelersburg; one adopted daughter, Sharon Kaltenbach; twenty two grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; five brothers, and six sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Mark Bales officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
