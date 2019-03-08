JUSTIN DAVID PERKINS

SOUTH SHORE — Justin David Perkins, 40, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. Justin was born August 22, 1978, a son of Emerson and Debbie Perkins of South Shore, Kentucky.

Justin was a welder/operator and a member of Union Local 66.

Along with his parents he is survived by his wife, Michelle Perkins, one daughter, Willow Perkins, one son, Alec Johnson of Portsmouth, Ohio, two brothers, Emerson (Laura) Perkins of Martinez, Georgia and Frank Perkins of South Shore, Kentucky and one sister, Brandy Sprinkle of South Shore, Kentucky.

He is preceded in death by mother, Margaret Dexter, one sister, Sherri Perkins and one brother, J.B Perkins.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Siloam First Baptist by Bro. Gary Howell. Burial will follow at the Reed Cemetery in South Shore, Kentucky. Visiation will be held at the church three house before the service on Tuesday beginning at 10 AM. A dinner for family and friends will be held at the church fellowship hall after the service. In lue of flowers donations can be made to the the funeral home. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.