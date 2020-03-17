MCDERMOTT-Justin Will Robinson, 44 of McDermott, died Saturday March 14 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born October 17, 1975 in Portsmouth to John and Reba Bean Robinson. He was a 1994 graduate of Northwest High School and was a lover of music.

Along with his parents, Justin is survived by 4 brothers; John Mark Robinson of Texas, Jeffery Andrew Robinson of Louisiana, Jeremy Brookes Robinson of Texas and Joel Christopher Robinson of McDermott, a sister Jennifer Lynn Palla of McDermott along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday March 20, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Tim Palla officiating and interment in Rushtown Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00 PM on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com