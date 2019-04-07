JUSTIN RICHARD SINGER

CENTERVILLE —Justin Richard Singer, 30, of Centerville, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born September 27, 1988, in Portsmouth to Richard and Sally (Kielmar) Singer of Portsmouth and was a member of the Electrician Local Union #575 and was engineer at Heapy Engineering.

Justin was a loving father, husband, son, and brother, who loved his family. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing the guitar, and anything involving his wife Morgan and his son Carson.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Morgan (White) Singer, her parents, Jerry and Cheryl White, of Portsmouth, a son, Carson Singer, two sisters, Erica Holsinger (Andy) of Asheville, OH and Jessica Mullins (Adam) of Portsmouth, grandfather, Louis Kielmar of Portsmouth, several cousins, nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles.

Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Dorothy Singer, Freda Kielmar, and a cousin, Alex Wiley.

There will be a local celebration of Justin's life on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Portsmouth Welcome Center from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Kevin Jack officiating.

Melcher Hammer Funeral Home is handling the local arrangements.

A second celebration of Justin's life for friends in the Dayton area will be Saturday, April 14, 2019, at Beavercreek Nazarene from 2:00 PM -4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in Justin's honor to the or the EHE Foundation.