PORTSMOUTH - Karen Diane Adams, Age 56, of Portsmouth, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born October 3, 1963 to Esther (Osborne) Burton of Portsmouth and the late Dewey Robert Adams. Karen was a Reiki Master and loved to watch soap operas, work puzzles and photography.

Karen is survived by her step-mother, Tamatha Adams of West Portsmouth; a son, Robert McGlone of Portsmouth; a daughter, Felicia Kay Dotson (Cody) of Portsmouth; two brothers, David R. Adams of South Shore, KY and James I. Burton Jr. of Portsmouth; a sister Shelby Krohn of Wisconsin; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews including Daymien Burton, Justin Burton, and A.J. Burton. She was preceded in death by a sister, Shannon Adams and a nephew, David Adams Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Wilma Erwin officiating . Friends may call at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.