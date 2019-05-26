Karen Curtis

Obituary
KAREN SUE CURTIS

SCIOTOVILLE – Karen Sue Curtis, 61, of Sciotoville, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at SOMC ER in Portsmouth, Ohio. Karen was born September 12, 1957, in Portsmouth to Eva Mae Suter Tuttle and the late Carl Edward Tuttle. Karen worked in food concessions at Wal Mart. In addition to her father, Karen was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Wayne Tuttle. Karen is survived by her mother, Eva Mae Tuttle; a son, Eric Michael Curtis and an uncle and aunt, Daniel (Reva) Suter.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from noon until the 1:00 pm service hour. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2019
