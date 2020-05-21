SOUTH SHORE-Karl D. Chapman, 84, of South Shore, KY. Passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at South Shore Nursing and Rehab Center. Karl was born May 18, 1935 to the late James P. and Verna Chapman. He was preceded in death by his wife, W. Irene Shepherd Chapman and a daughter, Jettie D. Chapman Warnock. Karl was retired from the Atomic Energy Plant, Piketon, Ohio and a member of the OCAW Union. He was a member of the Quincy Church of Christ and the Harrison Fullerton Lodge #937, a 32nd degree Mason of Indra Consistory of Covington, KY. Karl attended Lewis County Schools where he graduated with honor of never missing a day of school all 12 years. One of his favorite sports in High School was basketball under Coach Bob Wright. Karl was a skilled carpenter and enjoyed woodworking and antiquing. In later years he became an avid golfer and loved to play with his family and friends. Karl is survived by a daughter, Sherry (Pat) Daly of Henderson, Nevada, Step son, Jeff Vernier and grandsons, Kristen Doss and Joshua Doss, one brother, Keith (Lisa) Chapman of Quincy, KY, three sisters, Karol Hasler and Bernadine (Rodney) Frye of Vanceburg, KY, Rita (Darrel) Harrison, Quincy, KY and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Minister Danny Bentley, officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Quincy, KY. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1 p.m. till the service hour at 2 p.m. Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 21 to May 22, 2020.