KARLENE WALKER

PORTSMOUTH —Karlene Walker, 69 of Portsmouth died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Rest Haven Nursing Home. She was born November 5, 1949, in Portsmouth to the late Everett and Thelma Cremeans Steele. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Roger Walker whom she married June 6, 1966, 2 brothers; Larry Lawrence Steele, and Everett Steele Jr., 6 sisters; Irene Dawson, Nina Steele, Betty Jo Altman, Janice Skaggs, Juanita Steele, Debra Steel, and a granddaughter Jessica Sue Lawless.

Karlene is survived by 3 daughters; Lisa (Tony) Journey, Amy (Bob) Walker, and Kristi (Jerry) Colley and 13 grandchildren; Ryan Lawless, Tony Journey II, Justin Journey, Josh Journey, Harley Journey, Shona Horsley, Jennifer Horsley, Katie Horsley, Myles Walker, Rodger Walker, Cheryl Walker, Shayla Walker, and Shawnee Hebert, and 5 great-grandchildren; Maddox, Ryan, Cade, Kylie, and Rayna.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com