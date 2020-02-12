MINFORD – Katherine I. Lauderback, 91, of Minford passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Four Winds Community in Jackson. Born September 3, 1928 in Pike County, a daughter of the late Nelson and Ruth Days Bellar, she was a 1946 Valley High School graduate, homemaker, and a former employee of Selbys and Williams Manufacturing. She was a former cook at Scioto County Joint Vocational School and Edgewood Manor of Lucasville. She attended Rubyville Community Church and Madison Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son Ralph (Sharon) Lauderback of Minford; two daughters, Delores (Mike) Ridout of Minford, Marilyn Morris of Jackson; four granddaughters, Michelle (Tim) Miller, Patricia (Jeff) Ramsey, Teresa (Eric) McGinnis, Hillary (Tim) Needham; two step grandchildren, Chris Ridout, Cindy Strain; great grandchildren, Trent and Sydney Miller, Emily and Emerson Ramsey, Ally and Aubrey McGinnis, Madison Needham; 9 step great grandchildren, and 10 step great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Emerson Lauderback on May 22, 2007 whom she married February 7, 1948; three brothers, Earl Bellar, Nelson Bellar, Harold Bellar, in infancy; two sisters, Juanita Spence and Virginia Stephenson, and a son-in-law, Bill Morris.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastors Calvin Ray Evans and Brian Baer officiating. Burial will be in Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evangelistic Outreach Ministries, 299 Ohio Avenue, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or New Beginnings, 2266 Wakefield Mound Road, Piketon, Ohio 45661. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.