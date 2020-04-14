SOUTH SHORE-Kathleen Mae McKenzie Martin, 96, of South Shore, passed away Monday April 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Fullerton, KY August 20, 1923 a daughter of the late Walter and Agness Adkins McKenzie.

Kathleen was a member of South Shore First United Methodist Church, Radiance Chapter 427, Cloverleaf Homemakers, Assembly Rainbow for Girls, a Kentucky Colonel and retired from Marting's after 32 years of service.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Marvin Martin whom she was married to for 51 years; one son, Fred Martin; one sister, Louise Matz; three brothers, Walter McKenzie JR, Carl McKenzie and George "Buddy" McKenzie.

Surviving are one daughter in law Joyce Martin of Raceland, KY; one sister, Elener Kellner of Racine, WI; two granddaughters, Kathy (Barry Edward) Vanderpool of Springboro, OH and Karla Martin of Raceland, KY; five great grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Chris) Crouch, Jillian Vanderpool, Lucas Vanderpool, Keri Brown and Brandon Brown; three great-great grandchildren William, Jackson, and Kennedy Crouch.

A private graveside service will be held at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, KY with James Sherman officiating. Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY are caring for arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to South Shore First United Methodist Church 950 Main Street South Shore, KY 41175 or Ashland Community Hospice 1480 Carter AVE Ashland, KY 41101.