PATASKALA — Kathleen Cooper Maynard, 75, of Pataskala passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala. Born May 24, 1944 in New Boston, she was a daughter of the late Calvin F. and Leona Marie Shonkwiler Cooper. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, watching baseball and football and listening to music, especially Elvis. She participated in a creative writing club in addition to a euchre club.

She is survived by two sons, Michael (Susie) Maynard of Blacklick, Douglas (Kaye) Maynard of Pataskala; one daughter, Tracie (Sandor) Vegh of Glouster; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one sister, Janet (Bernie) Twinam of Minford; two brothers, Wyatt (Mitzi) Cooper of Wheelersburg; Calvin Cooper of Tampa, Florida; brother-in-law, Walter Colley of Michigan, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Irma May Colley; brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Joyce Cooper, and a sister-in-law, Mary Cooper.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Bernie Twinam officiating. Burial will be in Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from Noon to 2:00 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.