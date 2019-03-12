KATHLEEN JEAN MIDDLETON

PORTSMOUTH — Kathleen Jean Middleton, 91, of Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Portsmouth Health & Rehab. She was born May 2, 1927 in Carter County, KY , a daughter of the late John Henry and Eliza Jane Bentley Newsome.

Jean was a graduate of the former Aiken Hall High School of Olive Hill, KY and she had attend Portsmouth First Church of the Nazarene. She retired from the former Williams Manufacturing Company where she worked as a fancy stitcher.

Surviving are two daughters, Victoria Jane "Janie" (Jim) Lucas and LouAnn Middleton Blair, all of Portsmouth; a sister, Opal Butcher of Meally, KY; three grandsons, Shane (Michelle) Blair, Scott Blair and Michael (Stephanie) Hamilton; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren and their families.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Howard, Ted and John H. Newsome, Sr.; two sisters, Mary VanHoose and Margaret Greenhill; and several half-siblings.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Chad Benner and Pastor Chuck Holsinger officiating. Interment will be in Collier Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.