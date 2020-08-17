Kathleen Morrison

NEW FRANKLIN-Kathleen Ann Cooke Morrison passed peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born in Waynesburg, PA on March 3, 1945 to the late George Francis and Elizabeth Jean (Clelland) Cooke. Kathy graduated from Valley High School in Lucasville, OH in 1964 and then married her one true love, "her whole world", Melvin D. Morrison (Butch) on May 29, 1965 in Akron, Ohio. She taught Sunday school at Trinity Chapel and was a leader with Butch for the youth group at Manchester UMC. Kathy and Butch raised their boys in a house on Manchester Road that they fully remodeled. After being a stay-at-home mom with her boys, she worked part time at Nolley Elementary School as a yard lady and volunteered as a teacher's aide. The volunteer teacher's aide position evolved into many different roles over the years such as full-time teachers aide, Title 1 reading, and the "Computer Lady." She worked at Nolley for 35 years, 1978 to 2013. Kathy enjoyed camping, traveling, going for rides with Butch in their Corvette, spending time at the family cabin, putting on tap shoes and dancing in the basement with her granddaughters, and any time spent with family. She loved all things Disney and Mickey Mouse. She will be remembered for her ultimate love for her family and her macaroni salad. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin (Butch) Morrison (2007). Kathleen is survived by sons, Donald and Lori of Clinton and Brian and Laurie of Akron; grandchildren, Donald (Lacie), Megan Baglia (Stephen), Tiffany Forsythe (Kyle), Nicole and Timothy and great grandchild, Piper Ann. Funeral Services will be held THURSDAY, 11:00am, at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Rev. Rod Grabski officiating. Burial at Manchester Cemetery. Calling Hours Wednesday, 4pm to 7pm and also one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Memorials in Kathleen's name can be made to: The American Heart Association, 4682 Douglas Cir NW, Canton, OH 44718. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356