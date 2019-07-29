KATHLEEN (CARVER) ZIMMERMAN

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Kathleen (Carver) Zimmerman 89, of West Portsmouth went to be with the Lord on Sunday July 28, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. She was born February 13, 1930 to the parents of William Thomas and Creasie Mae (Buckner) Carver. She was of the Apolostic Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband of 62 years, Marcus Zimmerman and one infant son Thomas Zimmerman. Five brothers Russell Carver, Lloyd Carver, Earnest Carver, Vernon Carver and Oscar Carver. Three sisters Loretta Hulbert, Esther Mae Vassar, and Christine Musser, 1 grandson David Abrams, 1 great grandson Daniel Abrams and 1 great great grandaughter Jade Phipps.

She is survived by daughter Rosalie (Donald) Abrams of West Portsmouth, four sisters Mary Eileen (Albert) Boocher, Imogene Harr, Ruth Musser, and Martha Roe. Grandchildren Kenneth (Angie) Abrams of West Portsmouth and Darrick (Bertha) Abrams of McDermott. Six great grandchildren Jessica Abrams, Amanda (Nick) Tackett, Donald Abrams, Kassandra Abrams, Rachel Abrams, and Andrew Abrams. Two great great granddaughter Sloan Piatt and Evelyn Tackett. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and several other family and friends who will sadly miss her.

Funeral Services will be 1 P.M. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY., with Kevin Call officiating. Burial will follow at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. and from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour on Friday. Online condolences can be left for the family and friends at www.mortonhuntfh.com