SCIOTOVILLE — Age 89, of Sciotoville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Brown's Memorial Nursing Home in Circleville. She was born February 27, 1930 in Vanceburg, KY to Jardon and Parma (Horner) Gifford. Kathryn loved church and enjoyed yardwork, hiking in the hills, singing, and participated in CC camp.

She is survived by her son, Herb (Emma) Ruggles of Bryan, OH; daughter, Carol (Robert) Lykins of Chillicothe; eleven grandchildren; many great and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Donzo Ruggles and Bob Conley; a son, Donald Ray Ruggles; daughter, Rhonda Gail Donley; six brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor Dan Hess officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5 – 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Fond memories of Kathryn and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.