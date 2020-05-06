Kathy Hale
PORTSMOUTH-Kathy Sue Hale, 68, of Portsmouth, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus with her family by her bedside. A daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Fodge Lockhart, she was born on August 12, 1951 in Portsmouth.Sue was a member of the Church of Christ on Grant & Summit Streets and was retired from Walmart with 26 years of service.Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Garry Hale, a son, Bryan Hale, of Portsmouth; two daughters, Mary Engle of Lucasville and Stephanie (Shawn) Mannion of Weirton, WV; three brothers, Garry Lockhart of Columbus, Danny Lockhart of Minford and Carl (Sherri) Lockhart of Eden Park; four sisters, Brenda (Ray) Pyles, Kay (Jerry) Fisher, Genny (Andy) Scott and Mary (Garry) Hightower, all of Portsmouth; and four grandchildren, Brittany (Nickey) Engle, Joey Engle, Liam Mannion and Fiona Mannion.Sue was also preceded in death by a grandson, Baby Jack Engle.A service was held at the convenience of the family at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE. Interment was in Greenlawn Cemetery.A Celebration of Sue's Life will be held at a later date.Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
