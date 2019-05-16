Kathy Sue McClaskey, 61

CLARKTOWN — Kathy Sue McClaskey, 61, of Clarktown, Lucasville, passed away Sunday May 12, 2019 at her residence.

Born August 30, 1957 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Albert C. McClaskey, Sr. and Roberta L. (Smith) McClaskey, she attended Coles Boulevard Baptist Church. She is survived by a son, Kevin Bolton; two brothers, Bill McClaskey and Steve McClaskey, sister-in-law, Debra McClaskey and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Bolton; two brothers, Albert McClaskey, Jr., Jerry McClaskey; two sisters, Mary Ann Synder, Kim McClaskey and two nephews, Jason McClaskey and Joshua McClaskey.

Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford, with Pastor Chad Benner officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com