MINFORD – Katie (Merritt) Baughman, 86 of Minford passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Bristol Village in Waverly. Born November 10, 1933 in Bethel, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Minnie VanDyke Merritt, she worked at the family grocery store, George Merritt's General Store, sold Avon for nearly 50 years and was an Avon District Manager. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Glen Baughman; two sons, Jeff (Debbie) Baughman of Lucasville, Mark Baughman of Plantation, Florida; five grandchildren, Sarah (Nick) Erwin of Lucasville, Dr. Alan (Eva) Baughman, DMD of Loveland, Colorado, Kira (Dr. Jeff) Baughman Froude of Walkersville, Maryland, Jessica (Scott) Baughman Wetendorf of Carol Stream, Illinois, Libby (Joe) Baughman Davis of South Pasadena, California; eleven great grandchildren, Jimmy Froude, Samantha Froude, Anne Froude, Will Wetendorf, Ben Wetendorf, Charlotte Davis, Blake Davis, Landon Williams, Beth Erwin, Reese Erwin, Ross Erwin; two brothers, George Merritt of Piketon, Barry Merritt of Piketon, and one sister, Betty Gragg of Springfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters-in-law, Minnie Merritt, Debbie Merritt, and one brother-in-law, Roger Gragg. The family would like to thank the staff at Bristol Village for their love and care of Katie, they have done a great job. Funeral services will be conducted at Noon Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bethel Church of Christ in Christian Union in Bethel, Ohio with Charles Jones officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 11:00 a.m. to Noon prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.

Published in The Daily Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
