KAYLA DANIELLE PAYTON

PORTSMOUTH — Kayla Danielle Payton, 28 of Portsmouth died Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home. She was born August 11, 1990 in Portsmouth to Daniel Payton and Cheri Curnutte Payton. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Tammy Newman, grandparents; Robert Curnutte, Claude Hamilton, Charles Payton, and Mary Payton, and 2 uncles; Eddie Payton and Everett Payton.

Along with her parents, she is survived by her grandmother, Billie Hamilton, stepfather, James Tice, 2 aunts; Teresa Payton and Viola Marshall, several cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be 7:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Jerry Horton officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 4:00 PM. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.