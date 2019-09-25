LACKAWANNOCK TWP. — Keith Berlin, 86, a longtime resident of Lackawannock Twp., passed away peacefully Thursday evening, September 19, 2019, in the Wexford Healthcare Center.

Mr. Berlin was born January 1, 1933, in Sciotoville, OH, and raised by his mother, Pauline (Bell) Eastwood and her husband, William Eastwood. He was a 1951 graduate of Portsmouth High School (Ohio), and in 1955, earned a bachelors of science degree in business administration from Ohio University in Athens, OH.

Just weeks following graduation on June 19, 1955, he married his beloved wife of nearly 64 years, the former Joan "Elaine" Lee, whom passed away March 10th of this year.

Keith was then drafted into the U.S. Navy and stationed in Bremerton, WA, where he served on the U.S.S. Missouri.

Keith was of the Methodist faith.

He was employed by the J.C. Penny company for 18 years, where he worked as a manager in various locations. For the next 20 years, Keith worked for the Stambaugh-Thompson Co. in Youngstown, OH, retiring as the operations manager.

During retirement, he worked as a salesman for the former Wagner Motors in New Wilmington, and also instructed Silver Sneaker exercise classes at the Hermitage YMCA.

Keith was a member of the Mercer Co. Republican Party and the New Wilmington Merchants Association.

He had a passion for gardening, bird watching, and fishing, particularly while on the Ohio River with his sons. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Keith is survived by a daughter, Kate (Steve) Marshall, Garland, TX; three sons, William (Dr. Tomiko Tsuchida) Berlin, PhD., Rockville, MD, Robert (Mari Teter) Berlin, St. Louis, MO, and Keith (Kate Rood) Berlin, Jr., Portland, OR; six grandchildren, James (Katie) Berlin, William (Alyssa Loney) Berlin, Nicole (Clint) Berlin Eastburn, Zack Berlin, Megan Marshall and Warren Berlin; three great grandchildren, Parker Berlin, Jace Eastburn and Carter Berlin.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of The Lakes at Jefferson for their exceptional care and kindness.

Memorial contributions may be directed towards the Salvation Army, 600 Fisher Hill, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (9-23-19) in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday (9-24-19) in New Wilmington United Methodist Church, 125 S Mercer St, New Wilmington, PA 16142, with Pastor Becky Rosengarth, officiating.

Interment: Fair Oaks Cemetery, New Wilmington.