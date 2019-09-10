SARASOTA — Keith Douglas Brigner, 58 of Sarasota, Florida lost his battle to cancer Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice Center. He was born January 27, 1961, in Portsmouth to the late Ernest Edwin and Louell Beatrice Pyle Brigner. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruthie Jefferson Brigner whom he married June 6, 1998, a brother, Bryan Anthany, and a sister, Rheita Kay Brigner McCune.

Keith was a 1979 graduate of Valley High School in Lucasville and moved to Florida in 1984. He worked at Marer Selby Botanical Gardens, where he met his good friend, Dan Johnson. He loved playing the guitar and working in his flower garden.

Keith is survived by 3 sons; Brandon, Dillon, and Kollin, a granddaughter, Sky, a stepson, Steve, a stepdaughter, Jayme, 4 brothers; Eddie, Mike, Ron, and Lowell, 6 sisters; Jeanne, Shirley, Anna, Donna, Barb, and Sheila, along with several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.