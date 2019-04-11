KEITH A. CHILDERS

LUCASVILLE — Keith Anthony Childers, 59, of Lucasville, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. Born April 13, 1959 in Portsmouth, a son of Betty Lintz Childers and the late Gaylen Lee Childers, he was a machinist, truck driver and a member of the Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club. He loved to hunt, fish, riding his Harley and arrowhead hunting.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving companion, Teri Bowling; three daughters, Danielle (Billy) Reffett, Mashell (Mike) Young, Missy Cunningham; one son, Billy Bowling; ten grandchildren, Tierrah (Mike) Clark, Kierstine Cardosi, Larry Cardosi, Faith Reffett, Jordan Young, Lucas Young, Hunter Cunningham, Miranda (Joe) Dials, Larissa Cunningham, Kortney Bowling, Dakota Bowling; four great grandchildren, Cameron Rhodes, Kennedy Bowling, Keaton Bowling, Annie Joe Dials; two brothers, Gary Childers, Joe (Connie) Childers; three sisters, Sharon (Keith) Rocci, Linda (Dave) Shonkwiler, Gayla (Brian) Abbott; ten nieces and nephews, and a special cousin and friend, David Gray.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor George Vastine officiating. Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family to offset medical expenses. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.