SOUTH WEBSTER-Donald Keith Turner, 76, of South Webster, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at SOMC Hospice.

He was born June 13, 1943 in Sciotoville, a son of the late Donald Ralph and Betty Ann Dressler Turner.

Keith was a retired Switch Room Supervisor for GTE and a 1961 Portsmouth East High School graduate.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sherrill Lynne McKee Turner, April 2, 2018; and two brothers, Roger and Ronald Turner.

Keith is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Randy) Whisman of Blue Creek and Rebecca (Michael) Moore of Dayton; five grandchildren, Lauren Vonada, Laine Young, Lindsay Moore, Leah Moore, and Neal Whisman; five great-grandchildren, Turner, Austin, Abigail, Madeline, and Lyza.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.