KELLI R. MARKINS

POMEROY — Kelli R. Markins, 42, of Pomeroy, passed away suddenly in the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department as a result of injuries sustained from a homicide, on July 3, 2019. Born November 11, 1976, in Portsmouth, Ohio she was the daughter of Pamalia Thompson Craft, who survives in Pomeroy. She was a custodian supervisor for Extras Supporting Staff in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Kelli was a member of the Pomeroy Eagles #2171 ladies auxiliary. Kelli never met a stranger and she loved to talk and meet new people.

In addition to her mother, Kelli is survived by her husband, Don Proffitt, a son, Drake Markins, a daughter, Mersadies Markins, and a grandson, Emersen Markins. Her siblings, Cheyenne Craft, Aaron Craft, Uriah Craft, Nigel Craft, and Angela Ballew, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Shelia and Ray "Buck" Proffitt, of Racine, her canine companion, Lodge, and numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

Kelli is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Emily Rose Will, maternal grandparents, Garnet Thompson and Boyd Thompson and paternal grandparents, Jackie and Henry "Doc" Craft.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy, with Pastor David Brainard officiating. Interment will follow in the Meigs Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 5-8 on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy, is honored to serve the family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.cremeensking.com