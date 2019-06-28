KELLIS SMITH

WHEELERSBURG — Kellis Smith, 100, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Concord Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg. Kellis was born August 17, 1918 in Jackson, Ohio to the late Maurice Smith and Maude Canaan Smith. He was a high school graduate and retired from the blast furnace department of Dayton Walther. Kellis was a member of Wheelersburg Methodist Church; a 75 year Mason of Trowel Lodge #132 in Jackson and a member of the Scottish Rite. He was also a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army Air Core. In addition to his parents, Kellis was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Ethel Pritchett Smith in 2005, whom he married March 20, 1948 in Greenup, KY.; four brothers, Ralph, Bill, Pete and Norton and two sisters, Virginia Kanouse and Jean Scott. He is survived by a son, David (Gina) Smith; two daughters, Ellen (Jeff) Swords and Nancy Hicks; three grandchildren, Nikki Shane Kemper, Kell David Hicks and Jessie (Carlos) Morris and four great grandchildren, Nicloas (Kassie) Kemper, Aubree Kemper, Alexander Morris and Layla Morris.

Services will be noon Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Perry Prosch officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the noon service hour on Saturday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.