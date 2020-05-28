SCIOTOVILLE - Kelly Suzanne Harris, age 53, of Sciotoville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Franklin Furnace. She was born in Columbus on April 6, 1967 to Harold and Carolyn (Nourse) Harris. Kelly was a 1985 graduate of East High School and attended Shawnee State University. She worked as a hairdresser for over 17 years in this area and had many devoted clients. Kelly enjoyed crafts, cooking, listening to Southern Gospel music, and was a member of Dogwood Chapel in Wheelersburg. More than anything else, she enjoyed spending time with her family.She is survived by her brother, Ken (Sheryl) Harris of Hillsboro; sisters, Gayle Warner of New Holland, Donna Young of Sciotoville, Carol Lento of New Holland; nieces, Rachel (James) Barrett of Wheelersburg, Cat Conley of Sciotoville; great nieces and nephews, Sam Pennington, Caroline Pennington, Robert (Halye) Carver, Megan Carver; great-great-nephews, Tristan and Logan Pennington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Harris.A memorial service will be held for Kelly at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor Chad Burn officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park at the family's convenience. Fond memories of Kelly and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.