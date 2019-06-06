KELLY MICHELLE PHILLIPS

PORTSMOUTH — Kelly Michelle Phillips, 45, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, June 5, 2019. She was born December 3, 1973 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Dave and Joyce Phillips. Kelly loved live and everyone will miss her contagious energy.

Along with her parents Kelly is preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Ruggles, a niece, Jennifer Riggs and a nephew, Darrell Ruggles.

Kelly is survived by her son, D.J Whisman and his companion, Kenilayne Morris. D.J was her pride and joy and she loved him so much.

Also surviving are her sister Karen (Greg) Miller, her brothers, David (Patty) Phillips, Steven (Chrissy) Phillips, Terry (Tami) Phillips, James Phillips and Jason (Adeana) Phillips, two step brothers, Carl and Aaron Dickerson, a fiance, Cliff Neace and her long time best friend Chrissy Wales. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Kelly was an organ donor and will save the lives of many. There will be no services. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.