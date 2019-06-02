Kelly Traylor (1965 - 2019)
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Batterson Cemetery
KELLY L. TRAYLOR

WHEELERSBURG —Kelly Lea Traylor, 53, of Wheelersburg passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. Born November 24, 1965, in Scioto County, a daughter of Eloise Keeton Hayward and the late Hayes Wayburn Hayward and was a former employee for Scioto County Clerk of Courts.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Kayla (Seth) Iverson; one brother, Jeff (Teresa) Hayward; one grandson, Theodore Iverson, and three nieces that she loved dearly. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Kay Daniels.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Batterson Cemetery with Jon Partlow, minister officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from June 2 to June 3, 2019
