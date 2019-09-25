HUNTINGTON — Kendra Day Crockett, 60, of Huntington, WV formerly of Wheelersburg, OH, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, WV. She was born July 17, 1959 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Clement and Wanda Day. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rodney Day.

Kendra is survived by her husband, Dr. George Roland Crockett II of Huntington, WV; a daughter, Lynsey Jenkins of Huntington, WV and her children, Noah Smith of Huntington, WV and Elijah Jenkins of Chesapeake, OH; a step-son, Tyler (Amie) Crockett and their son Jase of Huntington, WV; a brother, Rick Day of FL; a niece, Allison Day; and her beloved dog, Tucker. Kendra was a 1977 graduate of Wheelersburg High School. She went on to pursue her nursing degree and became a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed life, loved spending time with her family and friends and taking long walks on the beach with Tucker.

Funeral services will be 12 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, OH. Burial will follow at Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg, OH. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, WV in Kendra's memory. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.