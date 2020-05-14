WHEELERSBURG - Kenneth Lloyd Arnold, 72, of Wheelersburg, passed away Wednesday May 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 11, 1948 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Donald and Mary Madden Arnold. Kenneth was a former Mechanic for Boone Coleman Construction. He attended South Webster High School and graduated from Portsmouth High School. Kenneth served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He loved to show cars, especially his 2001 Corvette and his 1978 GMC Pick-up. Kenneth was a member of Post 471, American Legion, loved to ride his Harley, and to cut grass on his riding mower. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Janet Kitchen Arnold; two daughters, Melissa Mougey and husband Randy of Tipp City, and Kristi Roberts and husband Matthew of West Portsmouth; grandchildren, Nathan Keyes and Laikyn Roberts; brother, Dale and wife, Karla of London, OH; sisters, Marilyn and husband, John of Kingsville, Carolyn and husband, Kenny of Wheelersburg; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved buddy, his dog Diamond who passed away in January. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Mike Lemon officiating. Private interment will take place at Kentucky VA Cemetery Northeast in Grayson. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 5 – 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the services on Monday. Due to the national health advisories, masks are recommended and social distancing should be observed. Fond memories of Kenneth and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020.