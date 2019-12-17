Kenneth E. Rapp, 94 of West Portsmouth, Ohio passed away, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at SOMC Hospice, in Portsmouth. He was born January 20, 1925 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Howard and Viola Eulett Rapp. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Howard Rapp, two sisters Gwendolyn Payne and Katheryn Rapp.

He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years Freda Eileen Noel Rapp, three children Steve (Cecille) Rapp of Friendship, Lisa (Rusty) Hafer of Sciotoville and Chris (Becki) Rapp of West Portsmouth. Seven grandchildren: John (Carol) Rapp, of Littleton, Colorado, Joe (Erin) Rapp, of Centinneal, Colorado, Jim (Savita) Rapp, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Bill (Jill) Hafer, of Sciotoville, Matthew (Emily) Hafer, of Samaria, Michigan, Madison Rapp of Portsmouth and Max Rapp of West Portsmouth and ten great grandchildren.

Kenneth was a graduate of Washington High School. Upon graduation, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and served as a combat medic for the 42nd Rainbow Division in World War II, seeing action in the European Theater, taking part in the Battle of the Bulge and later being part of the liberation of Dachau Concentration Camp. He was a Disabled American Veteran and a member of the Russell D. Williams Post #471.

After his discharge, he attended and graduated from Wilmington College. He was a teacher, basketball and football coach at Washington High School and later principal at Dry Run School.

In 2016, Kenneth was inducted into the Washington-Nile Alumni Hall of Fame, something he was so proud of. His philosophy as a teacher was that every student has something special inside them and it is our job as teachers to bring that out of them. Kenneth was a part of, "The Greatest Generation".

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday December 20, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth, with Reverend Rick Phillips and Matthew Hafer officiating. Burial will follow in Rushtown Cemetery with military graveside services provided by the James Dickey Post #23 American. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 till 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

The family would like to extend a very a Special Thank You to his great niece and Social Worker Mandee Burchett, along with the rest of the SOMC Hospice Staff for their amazing and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to SOMC Hospice in Mr. Rapp's name. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.