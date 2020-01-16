FRIENDSHIP-Kenneth H. Holsinger, 78 of Friendship died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his home. He was born April 2, 1941 in Portsmouth to the late Earl and Frances Schiltz Holsinger. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Sue Holsinger whom he married September 1, 1962, a brother, George Holsinger, and a sister, Sharon Holsinger. Kenneth retired from Crispy Creme Donuts after 42 years.

Kenneth is survived by 2 sons; Kenneth "JR" (Lori) Holsinger and Richard E. (Kelley) Holsinger both of West Portsmouth, 4 grandchildren; Cassandra (Marc) Teeters, Kristen (Joe) Bernard, Richie Holsinger, and Trevor Holsinger, 2 sister-in-laws; Carmen Rayburn of West Portsmouth and Barbara Morfitt of Florida, along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Friendship Cemetery with Pastor Pete Shaffer officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Nauvoo United Methodist Church Service Stewards or in Kenneth's memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.