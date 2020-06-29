Kenneth Johnson
LATROBE, PA-Kenneth Scott Johnson, age 57, of Latrobe, PA died on April 9th, 2020 at Latrobe Hospital, Intensive Care Unit. He was born July 22nd, 1963, in Portsmouth, OH, the son of Kenneth L. Johnson, Sr. and Wynola Kay Kongos.

Preceded in death by mother, Kay Kongos Miller and grandparents, Anna and Nick Kongos of Portsmouth, OH. Grandparents, John Paul and Gladys Johnson of McDermott, OH.

Survived by one daughter, Amber Jones, Columbus, OH; father, Kenneth L. Johnson, Sr. of Chillicothe, OH; brother Kenneth L. Johnson, Jr. of Chillicothe, OH; two sisters, Kendra L. Johnson of Columbus, OH and Tisha Miller-Meade of Portsmouth, OH. Loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews from Portsmouth and McDermott, OH.

Per the family wishes, a private service was conducted April 11th, 2020 at Frederick Funeral Home, Latrobe, PA.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
