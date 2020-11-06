Ironton – Kenneth R. Joseph Jr., 57, of Ironton passed away Thursday November 5, 2020 at a Cincinnati hospital. He was born January 27, 1963 in Mount Holly, NJ a son of Kenneth R. Joseph Sr. and Ann (Nickerson) Joseph. He was a graduate of Wheelersburg High School and Ohio University, Athens. He was in the Telecommunications field, loved his cats and shooting archery.

He is also survived by a son, Ryan Michael Joseph of Tucson, AZ; a brother Gary and Kathy Joseph of Wheelersburg and a special friend Michael Crow of Columbus. He was also preceded in death by a brother Keith Joseph.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Entombment at Memorial Burial Park under the direction of D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME, Wolfe-Nelson Chapel in Sciotoville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sierra's Haven.