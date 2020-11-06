1/1
Kenneth Joseph Jr.
Ironton – Kenneth R. Joseph Jr., 57, of Ironton passed away Thursday November 5, 2020 at a Cincinnati hospital. He was born January 27, 1963 in Mount Holly, NJ a son of Kenneth R. Joseph Sr. and Ann (Nickerson) Joseph. He was a graduate of Wheelersburg High School and Ohio University, Athens. He was in the Telecommunications field, loved his cats and shooting archery.

He is also survived by a son, Ryan Michael Joseph of Tucson, AZ; a brother Gary and Kathy Joseph of Wheelersburg and a special friend Michael Crow of Columbus. He was also preceded in death by a brother Keith Joseph.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Entombment at Memorial Burial Park under the direction of D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME, Wolfe-Nelson Chapel in Sciotoville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sierra's Haven.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-Nelson Chapel
5951 Gallia Street
Sciotoville, OH 45662
740-776-2811
