WHEELERSBURG - Kenneth Brant Lawhorn, 73, of Wheelersburg, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. Born July 16, 1946, in Scioto County, a son of the late Ottis and Blanche Leake Lawhorn, he was a former employee of Empire Detroit Steel Fru-hauf in Waverly and was a member of Madison Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Norma (Gammon) Lawhorn; two sons, Dennis (Kimberly) Lawhorn of Wheelersburg, Gary (Dayna) Lawhorn of Wheelersburg; one daughter, Melissa (Danny) Stevenson of Portsmouth; three grandchildren; one great-grandchildren; one brother, Roger (Janice) Lawhorn, and one sister, Judy Holbrook. In addition to her parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Lawhorn and Tommy Lawhorn.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Don Noel officiating. Burial will be in White Gravel Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.