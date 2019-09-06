Kenneth Maynard (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH
45663
(740)-858-4100
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
McKendree Cemetery
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
McKendree Cemetery
Obituary
WHEELERSBURG —Kenneth Allen Maynard, 64 of Wheelersburg formerly of West Portsmouth died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home. He was born March 19, 1955 in Portsmouth to the late Claude Clifford and Edna Weaver Maynard.

Kenny was a 1973 graduate of Portsmouth West High School. He retired as a Supervisor for Coca Cola in Atlanta and attended the Church of God of Prophecy in New Boston.

Kenny is survived by a daughter, Amanda C. (Michelle) Maynard of Atlanta, GA, a brother, Thomas Keith Maynard of New Boston, and a sister, Claudia Sue (Ray) Wilburn of Wheelersburg.

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Monday, September 9, 2019 at McKendree Cemetery with Pastor Mike Dempsey and Lewie Maynard officiating. Friends may call at the cemetery starting at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to in Kenny's memory. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
