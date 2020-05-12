FAIRFIELD GLADE, TN-Kenneth Edward Neu of Fairfield Glade TN, died May 2, 2020. He was born May 12, 1944, to the late Edward F. and Marie Sturgill Neu. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Pamella Harmon Neu. Also surviving are his sister Lois Fenton and Peggy Pollitt and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. After graduating from Minford High School in 1962, Ken proudly served in the U.S. Navy and National Guard. He and Pam lived in Denver 48 years before moving to Tennessee. Ken was active in Masonic Lodges # 171 in Denver and #483 in Crossville, TN. Ken was a cowboy at heart and an all around good guy with a heart of gold. No public services are planned at this time. Ken will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.



