LUCASVILLE — Kenneth E. Salyers "George" 57, of Crowe Hollow Rd, passed away in Lucasville after a long battle with addiction on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born May 5, 1962 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Walter and Evelyn Spillman Salyers.

He was preceded in death by one brother James Salyers, one half-brother Donald Keeney; and five sisters, Janice Crowe, Loretta Pickens, Betty Evans, Edna Duffer, and Ruth Breech.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Deborah Salyers; his two children Brian (Raeanne) Shope of Portsmouth, and Ruthann (Jack) Pollard of McDermott; Four grandchildren that held a very special place in his heart, Ryan Shope, Lindsey Pollard, Courtney Pollard, and Erika Shope; One Sister Dorothy (Jim) Wolfe of McDermott, One brother Roy (Priscilla) Salyers of Oklahoma, one half-brother Doug (Kim) Keeney of Lucasville and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private memorial service at the convenience of the family.