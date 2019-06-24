KENNETH LEE SHUPERT

WEST PORTSMOUTH —Kenneth Lee Shupert, 78 of West Portsmouth, died Sunday June 23, 2019 at OSU Medical Center. He was born August 23, 1940 in Ross County to the late Harley Fredrick and Lula Faye Black Shupert Sr. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by 2 brothers; Harley Fredrick Shupert Jr., and John Wilson Shupert.

Kenneth was a retired school teacher from Washington Nile Local Schools, where he also coached the High School girls softball team. He also worked for Washington Township. He coached for many years in the West Portsmouth Little League, and was an assistant coach for the Shawnee State University Girls Softball Team.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Kay Spurlock Shupert whom he married August 26, 1961. A son, Ronald Lee (Sherri) Shupert of Grove City, 3 daughters; Brenda K. Middleton of West Portsmouth, Katharine Faye (Hans) Guter of Commercial Point, Judith Lynn (Mark) Bradford of West Portsmouth. A Brother, Dale Glenn Shupert of West Portsmouth, 2 sisters; Barbara (Dave) Mortz and Beverly Riley both of West Portsmouth. 11 grandchildren; Brent (Emily) McNeil, Ericka (Darren) Sandlin, Austin (Lillia) Guter, Ryan Middleton, Madison Guter, Brandy Shupert, Baylie Shupert, Dylan Bradford, Luke Bradford, Brianna Shupert, and Maci Bradford, and 4 great grandchildren; Elena and Maya Sandlin, Audrina Turner, and Harper Bailey, and his special pet Zoey.

Funeral Services will be 11:00AM Thursday June 27, 2019 at the Roger W Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with and interment in Rushtown Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8PM on Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com