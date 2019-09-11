OAK HILL — Kenneth Craig (Kenny) Sword, 63, of Oak Hill, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born June 29, 1956 in Wilmington to the late James and Freda (Fosnough) Sword. He is also preceded in death by a step-daughter, Shannan Joy Preston.

He was an auto mechanic by trade, retiring recently from Schmidt Maintenance Group and had a successful career as a race car driver beginning in go carts as a boy and going on to Super Sport, Late Model, and ASA racing. Kenneth won many awards at Columbus Motor Speedway, most coveted by Kenneth was the most popular driver. He enjoyed his farm in Oak Hill, caring for his cattle, mules, and his canine companions, Boomer, Biscuit, and Black Dog.

He will be missed by his wife Jennifer Queen Sword, brothers; Terry and Randy Sword of the Columbus area, a sister, Kathy Johnson of Kermitt, West Virgina, a step-grandson, Ty Eller, step-granddaughters, Elly and Sydney Lewis, also special friends, Jason Hall and Patrick Burnett, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.