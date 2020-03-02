OTWAY-Kenneth Roy White, 78 of Otway passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1941 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Francis Albert White and Kathryn Nolene (Kirker) White. On April 20, 1968 he married Sharon (Kline) White who survives. In addition to his wife Kenneth is survived by one son; Kenneth Scott (Melonie) White of Hillsboro, one daughter; Susan Lynn (Jim) Crosby of Otway, three grandchildren; Kendal Coleman of Columbus, Kyler White and Kaitlin White of Hillsboro, two great grandchildren; Krislynn White and Kylynn White, one brother; Jerry (Cheryl) White of Portsmouth. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers; David Roger White and Michael White and three sisters; Lois Nichols, Mary Kay Bates and Joyce Bellomy.

Kenneth was an iron worker and member of Ashland Local #769 and a U.S. Army veteran.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Mustard Cemetery in Rarden, Ohio with Pastor Danny Powell officiating. Military graveside services will be conducted by the James Dickey American Legion Post #23. Family will receive friends at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

