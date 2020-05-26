ROPER, NC-Kent Westley Knore, 72, formerly of Minford, OH, and more recently of 217 Golden Lane, Roper, NC, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 in his home where he was surrounded by his family. Mr. Knore was born in Scioto County, OH on July 24, 1947, and was the son of the late Eugene and Martha Matilda White Knore. Retired from IBEW 575, he was a member of the Roanoke Fly Rod Club in North Carolina. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Dee Conley Knore; his four children, Rev. Mandy Goheen (Andre) and their children, Josh, Oscar, Indee, Isaiah, Leo, and Sadie, all of Chattanooga, TN; Kaleb Knore (Kim) of Minford; Valerie Cassio (Shawn) and their children, Caitlyn and Kekela, all of Rush, KY; and Brookley Maynard of Portsmouth, OH. Also surviving are his siblings, Keith Knore of Arlington, OH, Kaye Boiarski of Columbus, OH, Kyle Knore of Minford, and Kurt Knore of Holopaw, FL. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to the Outer Banks Preservation Association, PO Box 1355, Buxton, NC 27920, or to the Heterotaxy Connection, PO Box 585, Draper, UT 84020, Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020.