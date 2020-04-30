PORTSMOUTH-Kevin Wayne Bertram, 33, of Portsmouth, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at SOMC. He was born December 20, 1986 in Portsmouth to Kevin Leslie and Rebecca Bertram. Kevin was preceded in death by a brother, David Anthony Bertram. In addition to his parents, Kevin is survived by two sons; Godgrick Bertram and Gunnar Bertram, a daughter, Hevin Bertram, two brothers; Michael Bertram and Joshua Leslie, grandmother, Pat Bertram, and an uncle, Jerry Bertram. Funeral Services will be 12:00 P.M. Monday, May 4, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg.



