SCIOTO FURNACE - Kevin Lee Fulk, 51, of Scioto Furnace, passed away on January 24, 2020, in the Hospice Unit at the Southern Ohio Medical Center.

He was born on July 3, 1968, in Oak Hill to the late Albert Fulk and Marjorie (Lavey) Fulk. His son, Derrick Fulk, brother Eugene (Herb) Fulk and two infant sisters, Pamela and Marilyn Jean, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by a daughter, Amanda (Christopher) Stiles and a son Dustin (Jordan Williams) Fulk and 5 grandchildren; a sister, Diana (Curtis) Toland of Scioto Furnace; brothers, Roger (Vicki) Fulk of Sidney, Dale Fulk and Albert Fulk of South Webster; as well as a half-sister, Carol Gieke of Oak Hill; and his loving Edna Hannah. He is also survived by many special nieces and nephews, friends, and a very special friend who was like a brother, Kenneth Lawson of Scioto Furnace.

Viewing will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 6 – 8:00 p.m. at the D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster, followed by funeral services on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Ronnie Rawlins officiating. Burial will be at Monroe Cemetery in Oak Hill.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests for memorial contributions to be made to the Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice Unit. Expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.